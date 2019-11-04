US official reportedly says licences allowing sales to Huawei will come 'shortly'

Érika García / CNET

Licenses allowing US companies to sell equipment to Huawei "will be forthcoming very shortly," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Bloomberg. A deal regarding the controversial Chinese company is apparently on track to be signed this month, as part of a wider US-China trade agreement.

The government has received 260 license requests, Ross told the business outlet on Sunday, a considerable jump on the 130 requests it had reportedly received in August.

"That's a lot of applications -- it's frankly more than we would've thought," he said in the interview, noting that most will likely be approved.

The department blacklisted Huawei in May, following an executive order from President Donald Trump that effectively banned Huawei from US communications networks. It required US companies to get a license to do business with the Chinese telecom, which has long been the subject of national security concerns due to its cozy relationship with the Chinese government.

US companies were allowed to keep selling equipment to Huawei under a temporary general license, but that's due to expire this month. In October, a report said Trump was ready to kick off the process of approving licenses.

Neither the Commerce Department nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.

