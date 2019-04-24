US Navy working on new rules to report UFO sightings, says report

Getty Images

Are we alone in the universe? The question has been debated for ages. Most recently, US Navy pilots who think they spotted a UFO will be getting guidelines for logging what they've seen.

The US Navy began drafting the new forms after multiple sightings of highly advanced aircraft trespassing on military formations, Politico reported on Tuesday. The Navy and the United States Air Force said they're taking each report seriously.

"There have been a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated air space in recent years," Joseph Gradisher, spokesman for Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, said in an email. "For safety and security concerns, the Navy and the [US Air Force] takes these reports very seriously and investigates each and every report."

The Navy is "updating and formalizing" how unidentified aircraft are reported to authorities, Gradisher said. Additionally, in light of requests for information from congressional members and staff, Gradisher said Navy officials are holding briefings by senior Navy intelligence officials and pilots who reported flight safety hazards.

The Navy isn't necessarily ready to don tin foil hats, but it's "updating and formalizing" the process for its pilots and other personnel to report suspicious aerial sightings.

