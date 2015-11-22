US Navy crew remakes 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' trailer

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Just because you're out to sea doesn't mean you can't have some fun paying tribute to a galaxy far, far away.

Watch the crew of the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower spoof "Star Wars The Force Awakens" in its own trailer called "Sea Wars: The Ike Awakens."

The video, created by Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Delgado and posted Wednesday, features all the scenes from the most recent "Force Awakens" trailer, with crew members playing the roles of new Star Wars characters Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren, complete with his fancy new lightsaber.

Even the new droid BB-8 makes an appearance played by a runaway mop bucket. Though the bucket in this video isn't quite as detailed a substitution as the cardboard models that show up in this crafty fan-made "sweded" trailer.

Still, the X-Wings and the Millennium Falcon are replaced with impressive Navy fighter jets that get into an impressive dogfight with TIE fighters. This video is so entertaining, the Navy might want to consider using it as part of its marketing campaign to get new recruits: Join the Resistance for real!

The actual "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" lands in theaters starting December 17 in the UK and Australia and December 18 in the US.