Strike up the band: The US music industry's revenue increased 16.5 percent last year, thanks to the growth of streaming music.

Revenue from streaming music represented nearly two-thirds of the US music industry's total haul last year, a music industry trade group said Thursday. That's a meteoric rise considering streaming was neck-and-neck with downloads -- the other main form of digital music revenues --just two years ago.

That growth was mainly driven by money from subscriptions. The number of paid subscriptions to on-demand streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music grew 56 percent to 35.3 million, according to the data from the Recording Industry Association of America, or RIAA.

For a sense of scale, that number is just shy of the entire population of Canada. And that doesn't include people who pay for a "limited tier" subscription, like Amazon's $3.99-a-month plan that limits you listening to its Echo speakers only.

The data underscores the meteoric popularity of streaming music, which has spurred a larger, cultural shift in consumers' relationship with their music. Rather than buying music outright, like we did in the era of CDs and digital downloads, people are increasingly paying monthly fees for all-you-can-access tunes on services like Spotify or Apple Music or listening free by sitting through advertising on sites like YouTube. While the shift caused an outcry among some labels and artists, the growth of subscriptions has fueled some of the music industry's best sales growth in years.

But even with such growth, the industry is still licking its wounds from the last decade and a half -- sales are still 40 percent of what they were in 1999, the heyday of the CD.

