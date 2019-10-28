US might extend some tariff exclusions on Chinese imports

Getty Images

The US Trade Representative could extend certain tariff exclusions on Chinese imports for up to one year, the agency said Monday. A comment period for supporting or opposing tariff exclusions will run from Nov. 1 to 30.

In July 2018, the USTR imposed 25% duties on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods. It granted the first set of exclusions for the likes of cellphones and televisions in December of that year, which are set to expire on Dec. 28, 2019. The USTR is now considering extending some exclusions for up to 12 months.

The US-China trade war has been heating up in recent months. A separate tariff round went into effect in September, when the Trump administration imposed 15% on $112 billion worth of Chinese goods, ranging from milk to certain China-manufactured tech products like the Apple Watch. China retaliated by saying it'll rolling out higher tariffs on around $75 billion in US goods like soybeans and crude oil, and will resume an extra 25% duty on cars imported from the US on Dec. 15.