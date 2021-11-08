US lifts restrictions and opens borders to fully vaccinated travelers

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The United States reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers on Monday, allowing nonessential international travel for the first time since COVID lockdowns began in March 2020.

To commemorate the reopening, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic scheduled two flights to take off simultaneously from London's Heathrow to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airports.

Both airlines also took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion. Virgin Atlantic posted a new US-themed cocktail it calls Fly With Me. British Airways shared pictures of the flight's takeoff and exclaimed, "The day is finally here!"

We’re so close to the US opening we can almost touch it! Our @HeathrowAirport Clubhouse is ready to welcome you with our brand new US themed cocktail, 'Fly With Me' 🍹



We definitely recommend trying it if you're joining us there tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jmB5ioouQj — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) November 7, 2021

The day is finally here! ❤️🇺🇸 🇬🇧✈️. To celebrate the US reopening to the UK, we have teamed up with @VirginAtlantic for the first ever commercial dual take-off from London to New York. pic.twitter.com/XvySfPHQqV — British Airways (@British_Airways) November 8, 2021

The US announced its plans to reopen borders to fully vaccinated travelers in October. International travelers flying to the US will have to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of departure.