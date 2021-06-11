US lawmakers put Big Tech's might in crosshairs of wide-ranging antitrust agenda

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

U.S. lawmakers unveiled a wide-ranging antitrust agenda Friday, aiming to rein in the competitive power of giants like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. The five bipartisan bills are the result of more than a year investigating competition in the digital marketplace -- and what lawmakers call the "unregulated power wielded" by Big Tech.

"Right now, unregulated tech monopolies have too much power over our economy. They are in a unique position to pick winners and losers, destroy small businesses, raise prices on consumers, and put folks out of work," Rep. David N. Cicilline, a Democrat from Rhode Island and the chairman of the House Antitrust Subcommittee, said in a press release. "Our agenda will level the playing field and ensure the wealthiest, most powerful tech monopolies play by the same rules as the rest of us."

Representatives for Apple, Amazon and Facebook didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Google declined to comment.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.