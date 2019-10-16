US launched cyberattack against Iran after Saudi oil strike, says report

NurPhoto / Contributor

The US reportedly carried out a cyberstrike against Iran following attacks against Saudi oil facilities in September. The cyber operation affected physical hardware and was aimed at Tehran's ability to spread propaganda, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing two unnamed US officials.

The cyberattack, which reportedly took place in late September, appears to be in response to drone and missile attacks on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that US officials have said came from Iran. The country has denied any involvement.

A spokeswoman for the Pentagon declined to comment, saying "as a matter of policy and for operational security, we do not discuss cyberspace operations."

Now playing: Watch this: U.S. accuses Iran in massive global cyberattack

Earlier this year, the US reportedly launched cyberstrikes that took down Iranian computer networks used to control missile launches. That move came after Iran shot down a US surveillance drone it said was violating Iranian airspace. The US also reportedly launched a cyberattack in June to wipe out a database that many have been used by Iran's paramilitary arm to devise attacks against oil tankers.