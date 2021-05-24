US issues do-not-travel advisory for Japan, which hosts the Olympics in 2 months

Edited by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Japan has just been labelled a higher COVID-19 threat, as the US State Department issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for the nation Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a travel notice on May 24 stating "travelers should avoid all travel to Japan."

With the Olympic Games slated to finally kick off in two months time on July 23, it's unknown whether this could affect Team USA's participation. The Tokyo Olympics had been previously delayed from its 2020 schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. If the travel advisory remains in place, it could mean US spectators also find trouble attending the games.

It comes after the US last month issued Level 4: Do Not Travel advisories for around 80% of all nations. The travel advisories were updated to reflect the CDC's COVID-19 health notices about other countries. Japan was initially left off the Level 4 warning list, but was added Monday.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

