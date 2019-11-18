US is reportedly likely to grant Huawei another 90-day license extension

Angela Lang/CNET

The US Commerce Department is expected on Monday to extend for a third time a temporary general license that allows American companies to do business with Huawei, Reuters reported. It'd be the third 90-day reprieve for the embattled Chinese telecom -- the first came in May, and the second followed in August.

The department blacklisted Huawei following a May executive order from President Donald Trump that effectively banned the company from US communications networks. It required American companies to get a license to do business with Huawei, which is the subject of national security concerns due to its cozy relationship with the Chinese government.

On Friday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross acknowledged on Fox Business Network that some rural US carriers depend on Huawei to keep their 3G and 4G networks running. However, he said the US concluded that Huawei couldn't be trusted to supply next-generation 5G networking equipment.

Neither the Commerce Department nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.

