TV and Movies

Us international trailer puts a creepy family in all the shadows

The Jordan Peele film's creepy family is already making scary trailers.

Us, Jordan Peele's upcoming thriller film, had its international trailer debut Monday and it's filled with the creepy doppelganger family as it lurks around its main characters.

Watch above and look out for whatever's in your room.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

