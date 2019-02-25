Us, Jordan Peele's upcoming thriller film, had its international trailer debut Monday and it's filled with the creepy doppelganger family as it lurks around its main characters.
Watch above and look out for whatever's in your room.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Everything you need to know about the Oscars: Start time, nominees, red carpet, predictions and more.
How to watch every Marvel movie and TV series in perfect order: Plan your rewatch now.
Discuss: Us international trailer puts a creepy family in all the shadows
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.