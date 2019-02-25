Us international trailer puts a creepy family in all the shadows

New international trailer for #UsMovie has us absolutely terrified pic.twitter.com/ariuhtQfLl — CNET (@CNET) February 25, 2019

Us, Jordan Peele's upcoming thriller film, had its international trailer debut Monday and it's filled with the creepy doppelganger family as it lurks around its main characters.

Watch above and look out for whatever's in your room.

This story is breaking and will be updated.