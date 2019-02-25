Us international trailer shows creepy family lurking, and lurking

New international trailer for #UsMovie has us absolutely terrified pic.twitter.com/ariuhtQfLl — CNET (@CNET) February 25, 2019

The international trailer for Us, director Jordan Peele's upcoming thriller film, debuted Monday, and it's filled with the creepy doppelganger family lurking around the movie's main characters.

In the new trailer, we see the Wilson family headed to the beach for vacation before all hell breaks loose and a monstrous family that looks just like them -- referred to as The Tethered -- stalks and torments them at home.

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The new footage shows more glimpses into the mysterious background of wife and mother Adelaide (played by Lupita Nyong'o).

Could she have once been a patient in a mental hospital, or is this what's to come in her future? Or perhaps the quick shot of a wall of caged rabbits implies she was part of some sort of experiment?

There's additional footage of the family running away from these ... should we call them clones, perhaps? Most notably Adelaide, who is bloodied and carrying a large stick.

Watch the new trailer to see if you can spot more clues about the Wilson family's terrifying visitors.

Us is scheduled to premiere at South by Southwest on March 8, then open in theaters worldwide on March 22.

Peele is also producing and hosting the upcoming Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access, due out in April. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

First published Feb. 25, 12:41 p.m. PT.

Update, 1:37 p.m. PT: Adds more context and movie details.