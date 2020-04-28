US hits 1 million coronavirus cases

James Martin/CNET

In a new grim milestone, the US now has more than 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to tracking numbers from the John Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Research Center. As of 11:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, there have been 57,266 deaths from 1,002,498 confirmed cases in the US. Around 5.6 million people have been tested across the nation.

By comparison, the next closest nation is Spain, which has just over 230,000 cases and 23,800 deaths. Globally, there have been 215,000 deaths from more than 3 million confirmed cases. Here's how to track the spread of COVID-19 across the world.

On Monday, the CDC added six more coronavirus symptoms to its list to help you decide whether to get a test. The CDC says you may have contracted the coronavirus if you have either a cough or shortness of breath. You might also have COVID-19 if you're suffering from two or more of the following:

Fever



Chills



Repeated shaking with chills



Muscle pain



Headache



Sore throat



New loss of taste or smell



