US delays tariffs on phones, laptops and video game consoles

The trade war over electronics is postponed for now.

The White House

Tariffs on electronics will get a short reprieve according to the United States Trade Representative.

 Getty Images

A new round of tariffs on Chinese imports is set to go into effect on Sept. 1. However, the United States Trade Representative said Tuesday that the inclusion of some electronic devices made in China is getting a delay and that other items have been removed from the tariff lists altogether.

The USTR will delay, until Dec. 15, tariffs planned for products including cellphones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors and certain items of footwear and clothing, according to a release Tuesday. The agency removed several items from the list permanently, citing "health, safety, national security and other factors," but didn't provide a list of those items.

President Donald Trump began his push for a tariff on electronic goods made in China last November. The US Trade Representative announced in May a list of products to receive a 10% tariff, which included phones, laptops and game consoles

Since then Apple, Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft sent letters to the USTR saying tariffs would affect the US economy and increase the price of their products.

