US fully lifts ban on laptops on airplanes from Middle East

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The US has officially lifted a ban which forbade laptops or other large electrical items to be carried on flights arriving from ten destinations in the middle east across nine different airlines.

The Department of Homeland Security stated in a Tweet that "enhanced security measures" have been deployed in place of the ban, although specific details of what these measures involve are unknown.

The ban was initially put in place in March, apparently due to intelligence received over increased terrorism threats. It applied to all flights going to the US from ten Middle Eastern destinations including Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Earlier this month the ban was lifted for Etihad, Emirates and Turkish Airlines, but has now been fully removed for all airlines.