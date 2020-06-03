US Defense Department ramps up 5G testing

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

The US Department of Defense is bringing 5G tests and experiments to seven more military bases across the nation, it announced Wednesday. It brings the DOD's test sites up to 12, with the department saying 5G will help maintain "America's military and economic advantages."

5G, already available in some parts of the US by Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile-Sprint, is being tapped by smartphones to provide faster speeds and more capacity. The DOD says it's testing both military and commercial applications of 5G.

Some of the new tests announced this week include pier connectivity, aircraft mission readiness, augmented reality for military training, wireless connections for tactical operations, 5G security and spectrum sharing.

The seven new sites are Fort Hood, Texas; Naval Base Norfolk, Virginia; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Joint Base San Antonio, Texas; the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California; Camp Pendleton, California; and Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

The Defense Department had previously announced as test bases Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Naval Base San Diego, California; and Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia.