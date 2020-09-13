US Customs seize 2,000 OnePlus Buds thinking they're counterfeit AirPods

CBP/Twitter

US Borders and Custom Protection seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple AirPods on Aug. 31, it announced in a recent press release, which had been sent to New York's JFK Airport from Hong Kong. "If the merchandise were genuine," the release proudly reads, "the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) would have been $398,000."

That's a slight miscalculation, because the actual value of the cargo is $158,000. How do we know? Because that's how much 2,000 OnePlus Buds cost. And in the photo posted alongside the press release, as well as a CBP tweet, we see that the "counterfeit AirPods" are, in fact, OnePlus Buds.

Announced back in June, the OnePlus Buds are $79 wireless earphones that launched alongside the OnePlus Nord phone. OnePlus, like other Chinese phone makers, has previously been accused of releasing phones that were "iPhone clones." Its newer, excellent flagship devices, like the OnePlus 8 Pro, have shielded it from such accusations.

But in the CBP's defense, those do look like AirPods. And OnePlus isn't the only one to launch AirPod-esque earphones since Apple launched the line in 2016. The Samsung Galaxy Buds and Google Buds come to mind.

"CBP Officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis," said Troy Miller, Director of CBP's New York Field Operations, in the aforementioned press release. "The interception of these counterfeit earbuds is a direct reflection of the vigilance and commitment to mission success by our CBP Officers daily."

The CBP has been contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.