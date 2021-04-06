US considers boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The US is considering a potential boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a State Department spokesperson told reporters Tuesday. The winter games are set to begin in February.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that a joint boycott with allied nations on board "is something we certainly wish to discuss," according to CNBC.

"A coordinated approach will not only be in our interest but also in the interest of our allies and partners," Price reportedly said, while adding that the Biden administration, which is looking to curb Chinese military expansion and human rights abuses, has made no final decision.

Speaking before the press at a State Department briefing, Price emphasized that the Beijing games are still nearly a year away.

"We're talking about 2022, and we're still in April of 2021, so these games remain some time away," Price said. "I wouldn't want to put a timeframe on it, but these discussions are underway."

