US Commerce Department extends reprieve allowing companies to sell to Huawei

The US Commerce Department on Monday announced that it's extending the Temporary General License allowing American companies to do business with Huawei for another 90 days. It follows an initial 90-day retrieve, which started in May and was meant to end of Monday.

The department blacklisted Huawei following an executive order from Trump that effectively banned Huawei from US communications networks. It required American companies to get a license to do business with Huawei, which is the subject of national security concerns due to its cozy relationship with the Chinese government.

"As we continue to urge consumers to transition away from Huawei's products, we recognize that more time is necessary to prevent any disruption," said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. "Simultaneously, we are constantly working at the Department to ensure that any exports to Huawei and its affiliates do not violate the terms of the Entity Listing or Temporary General License."

It also said that 46 additional Huawei affiliates have been added to its entity list of due to national security concerns.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

