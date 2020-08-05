US calls for broad ban on 'untrusted' Chinese apps like TikTok

Angela Lang/CNET

The US Department of State unveiled on Wednesday the Clean Network program, calling it an effort to protect individual and corporate privacy, as well as sensitive information. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the program will guard against "aggressive intrusions by malign actors, such as the Chinese Communist Party."

Pompeo said the program had five elements to "protect" carrier networks and infrastructure in the US. They build on the Trump administration's 5G Clean Path initiative announced in April, Pompeo said.

Those five lines are:

Clean Store: Removing Chinese apps from US mobile app stores because they "threaten our privacy, proliferate viruses, and spread propaganda and disinformation"

Clean Apps: Preventing Chinese phone makers from pre-installing or making available on their US app stores any Chinese apps

Clean Cloud: Preventing American data -- "including COVID-19 vaccine

Clean Carrier: Making sure Chinese carriers aren't connected to US networks due to national security concerns

Clean Cable: Ensuring subsea internet cables aren't being "subverted for intelligence gathering by the PRC at hyper scale"

On the topic of apps, Pompeo specifically called out Huawei, calling the Chinese tech giant "an arm of the PRC surveillance state."

"Huawei ... is trading on the innovations and reputations of leading US and foreign companies," Pompeo wrote. "These companies should remove their apps from Huawei's app store to ensure they are not partnering with a human rights abuser."

It also follows US President Donald Trump targeting TikTok, threatening the Chinese video app with a ban. US tech giants Microsoft and Apple are now both interested in buying up the TikTok app, reports say.

The State Department, Huawei, TikTok, Tencent, Baidu and Alibaba didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.