US border with Mexico will close to nonessential traffic amid coronavirus outbreak

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Friday said that the US and Mexico have agreed to temporarily restrict nonessential traffic across the border amid the coronavirus pandemic. The president said the move won't impact trade and other essential traffic.

Trump announced a similar move along the northern border with Canada on Wednesday.

During a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, officials said the restrictions along the northern and southern US borders go into effect a midnight Saturday and will be reviewed in 30 days. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said both the US and Mexico "know the importance of working together to limit the spread of the virus," while also ensuring that the "commerce that supports our economy continues to keep flowing."

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reportedly also announced the border restrictions on Twitter, saying Friday that it's not a closure but travel related to tourism and recreation will be restricted.

