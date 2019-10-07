US blacklists 8 Chinese tech companies over human rights issues

Str / AFP/Getty Images

The US Commerce Department said Monday it had placed eight Chinese companies on its economic blacklist, including Hikvision, the world's largest video surveillance gear maker. The move was spurred by accusations of human rights violations against Uighur Muslims and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities.

Companies added to the "Entity List" include fellow video surveillance company Zhejiang Dahua Technology, as well as IFLYTEK, Xiamen Meiya Pico Information and Yixin Science and Technology. Nineteen government agencies, including Xinjiang region's public security bureau and the province's police college, were also placed on the list.

"Specifically, these entities have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups'' in Xinjiang, the US Commerce Department said in a federal register notice published on Monday.

US Vice President Mike Pompeo last month accused the Chinese government of trying "to erase" Muslim culture in its northwest by imprisoning hundreds of thousands of Uighurs in what Beijing calls "re-education camps." Beijing has denied the accusation.

The Entities List prohibits US companies from buying chips and components from companies on the list without US government approval. In June, the Commerce Department added Huawei and four other Chinese tech companies to the list over national security concerns.

Hikivision didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.