US Army says texts about draft are fake

In the days since Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike, some people in the US received texts saying they've been drafted into military service. The US Army says those messages are fake.

The US Army Recruiting Twitter account on Tuesday said text messages about people being drafted are "false and are not official Army Communication." Army Recruiting said it has received multiple calls and emails about the fake text messages. They added that the decision to enact a draft is not made at or by US Army Recruiting Command, and a draft hasn't been in effect since 1973.

The hoax texts claims the recipient has been sent multiple correspondences by the US Army that have gone unanswered. It goes on to say the individual must reply or visit a branch office to prepare for deployment.

Fact check: The @USArmy is NOT contacting anyone regarding the draft.



Text messages currently circulating are false and are not official Army communications.



Read more: https://t.co/csGpTQNfQc — U.S. Army Recruiting (@usarec) January 7, 2020

President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the situation with Iran from the White House Wednesday. He said no Americans or Iraqis were hurt in Iran's missile attacks on two military bases in Iraq on Tuesday. Trump went on to say that Iran "appears to be standing down," and the US would immediately impose new economic sanctions on the country.