US appeals court won't reinstate Trump's immigration travel ban

A federal appeals court will not enforce President Donald Trump's ban on travelers to the United States from seven mostly Muslim nations.

A three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday refused to block a lower-court ruling suspending the ban to allow barred travelers from entering the US. The decision marks a win for the tech industry, which came out in full force against the government's arguments.

"There is no precedent to support this claimed unreviewability, which runs contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy," said the court in its decision.

Meanwhile, Trump wasted no time tweeting his displeasure as an appeal to the Supreme Court becomes more likely: