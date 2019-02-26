US Appeals Court affirms AT&T-Time Warner merger

SOPA Images

The cloud of legal uncertainty surrounding AT&T's merger with T-Mobile appears to have lifted.

A US Appeals Court on Tuesday rejected a bid that would challenge and roll back the merger between both companies. The deal was completed last year in a $85 billion dollar deal, following a six-week trial in which the US Department of Justice failed to convince a trial judge that the $85 billion merger would curtail competition and harm consumers.

AT&T's General Counsel, David McAtee applauded the court's decision, arguing that the merger has already benefited consumers.

"While we respect the important role that the U.S. Department of Justice plays in the merger review process, we trust that today's unanimous decision from the D.C. Circuit will end this litigation," he said in a statement.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Updated 8:22 a.m. PT: This story was updated with a comment from AT&T.