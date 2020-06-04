US antitrust probes zeroing in on Google Search, rival says

Jide Akinrinade/CNET

Federal and state officials are reportedly asking detailed questions about how best to limit Google's authority in online search.

Gabriel Weinberg, the CEO of rival, privacy-focused browser DuckDuckGo, told Bloomberg that he spoke with state regulators and federal authorities from the Justice Department in recent weeks. Their questions focused on ways of requiring Google to provide alternatives to its search engine on Android and in its Chrome web browser, Weinberg told Bloomberg.

Google fell under scrutiny last year when a coalition of 50 state attorneys general launched an antitrust probe into potentially monopolistic business practices. According to reports, federal authorities at the Department of Justice followed suit last month with preparations for another antitrust lawsuit over Google's online search and advertising dominance.

Google and the Department of Justice didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.