US and EU reportedly set to team up on limiting power of big tech companies

American and European regulators are reportedly planning to take a more unified approach to limiting the market power of big tech companies, such as Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook. The joint push will be unveiled next week alongside other tech, climate and supply chain announcements from the US-EU Trade & Technology Council meeting in Pittsburgh, reported Reuters on Thursday, citing a draft memo.

President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched the Trade and Technology Council, or TTC, earlier this year to "coordinate approaches to key global trade, economic, and technology issues." The inaugural meeting is taking place on Sept. 29 and will include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai as well as European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis, according to the White House.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon declined to comment on the report. Google, Apple and Facebook didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

