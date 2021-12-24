US airlines delay, cancel flights as omicron spikes

Kent German/CNET

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant has wreaked havoc on one of the busiest travel days of the year. On Friday a number of major airlines reported flight delays or cancelations in part due to the pandemic.

According to Flight Aware, which monitors airlines and airports, over 5,500 flights were delayed across the globe as of 7:35 a.m. PT -- with delays "within, into or out of the United States" totaling 837. There were 2,120 flight cancellations, with the US accounting for 503.

United Airlines, Delta and JetBlue are among the harder hit airlines. New Jersey's Newark Liberty, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson and Chicago's O'Hare were among the most impacted airports in the US.

United confirmed the issue was in part the increased spread of COVID-19, which has been on the rise across the country due to the omicron variant.

"The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," United said in a statement. "As a result, we've unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We're sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays."

Friday's travel issues continued to build on troubles experienced on Thursday, when Flight Aware reported 16,786 flights were delayed globally and 2,231 were canceled. In the US, 5,679 flights were delayed, and 281 were canceled.

Delta and JetBlue did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.