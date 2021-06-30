US agencies must track which facial recognition systems they use, report says

James Martin/CNET

Twenty US government agencies use facial recognition technology, but more than half of them are unaware which system they're using, a federal watchdog said in a report. A few have their own databases, but the majority use non-federal systems like Clearview AI, Vigilant Solutions or Amazon's Rekognition.

"Thirteen federal agencies do not have awareness of what non-federal systems with facial recognition technology are used by employees," the Government Accountability Office report said. "These agencies have therefore not fully assessed the potential risks of using these systems, such as risks related to privacy and accuracy."

It recommends agencies set up systems to track which systems their employees are using.

