Urban Outfitters charging $45 for America Online T-shirt

When you think of your greatest needs, it can be hard to corral them all within your brain.

Surely, though, there can be few on Earth who don't desire a T-shirt emblazoned with one of America's classic logos: that of America Online.

This once great service brought unexpected mailings of joy to millions of Americans, just as the internet was beginning to take hold of their minds.

Now, the altruistic artists at retailer Urban Outfitters have a perfect gray America Online T-shirt available for, gosh, $45.

You may think that, in calling these artists altruists, I'm mocking. But no. The makers of these T-shirts are actually called Altru Apparel. This is clearly a venture that has love at its core.

Still, some might balk at the rather high retail price.

It's not as if this T-shirt, once you put it on, makes that weird electronic jingly-jangly noise that told you that you were connected to the online world. Neither Urban Outfitters nor AOL immediately responded to requests for comment.

Could it be that many of the potential buyers of this fetching apparel will have no idea what America Online even was? Could it be that they have no clue that you can still sign up for AOL plans, the most costly of which is $25.90 a month?

Yes, that's around half what the Urban Outfitters America Online T-shirt will cost you including shipping.

