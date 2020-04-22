CNET también está disponible en español.

Earth Day deals: A fancy urban garden system and Vitamix compost bin on discount today

Both make excellent Mother's Day gifts, too.

It's Earth Day and everything's coming up roses. Well, not everything: this AeroGarden Harvest Elite urban herb garden, for instance, would mostly be coming up herbs or lettuce or whatever else you decided to grow in it -- but that could be roses, I guess! The point is this AeroGarden is very cool and it's on deep discount today in honor of Earth Day, down $80 to just $100 (while supplies last). In other Earth Day deals news, Best Buy has a highly advanced Vitamix food recycler and kitchen compost bin for $100 off the sticker price, down to $250 for today. Let's zoom in on the Earth... Day deals. 

AeroGarden Harvest Elite garden system: $100

AeroGarden

The unique AeroGarden urban gardening system allows you to grow a select amount of herbs, vegetables and flowers all year round and no matter where you live. It's a soil-free stainless steel vessel that holds up to six seed pods that grow in water only. How, you ask? A 20-watt LED lighting emulates sunlight for healthy plant growth. This AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 in-home garden system also has a digital panel for simplified control and automatic watering reminders. This is $80 less than the current Amazon price -- and a perfect Earth Day or Mother's Day gift.

Vitamix FoodCycler food recycling and compost system: $250

Vitamix

Generally speaking, when we're writing about Vitamix, we're singing the praises of the company's powerful blenders. But on this Earth Day edition of Deals of the Day, Best Buy is slinging the kitchen brand's comprehensive composting system. The FoodCycler takes all your many food scraps and organic kitchen waste and creates nutrient-rich fertilizer with the touch of a button. (That means less waste going into landfills.) Oh, and It does this all in about 3-8 hours -- a process which can take weeks or months on its own. Best of all, there's no foul smell. A carbon filtration system is in place to eliminate odors and methane emissions during cycling, so you can run the FoodCycler inside without any fear of walk-by gaggings. This, too, is a solid $50 savings over the current Amazon price.

