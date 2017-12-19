Upvote this: Best of Reddit 2017 is peak internet

Reddit

Nine hundred million comments and 12 billion upvotes later, Reddit has posted its best-of lists for 2017.

The fourth-most visited site on the internet says its most upvoted post was one called "The Senate. Upvote this so that people see it when they Google 'The Senate'." The second-ranking post, "Private Internet Access, a VPN provider, takes out a full page ad in The New York Times calling out 50 senators," also blended internet activism and politics, and two more focused on net neutrality.

Other top-10 posts told personal stories, such as No. 4, about a flight attendant who blew the whistle on human trafficking and No. 5, about a father seeking the perfect sunrise.

The site also highlighted its top AMAs, where users are encouraged to ask the host anything (No. 1: Bill Gates) and its largest new communities created in 2017 (No. 1: r/MovieDetails). Other "superlatives" include "Best Science-Themed March That Started With a Single Comment on Reddit," "Best Print Magazine Devoted to Meme Analysis" and "Most Upvoted Photoshop Battle."

Because internet.