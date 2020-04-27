CNET también está disponible en español.

UPS, CVS starting drone prescription deliveries in Florida this May

A retirement community in Florida is getting some high-tech help during the pandemic.

Drones will be delivering medicine in Florida in May. 

 Joshua Goldman/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Starting in May, Matternet's M2 drones will start delivering prescription medicine to The Villages, a retirement community in central Florida that houses over 135,000 residents, making it the largest in the US. The team effort between CVS and UPS is meant to support social distancing efforts during the coronavirus outbreak and get medicine to those in need faster, according to a release from UPS. 

"Our new drone delivery service will help CVS provide safe and efficient deliveries of medicines to this large retirement community, enabling residents to receive medications without leaving their homes," Scott Price, UPS chief strategy and transformation officer, said in the release.

Plans to explore drone delivery were announced last year by the companies. UPS and CVS completed their first drone delivery of medical prescriptions in North Carolina last November.

"Now more than ever, it's important that our customers have access to their prescriptions," Jon Roberts, executive vice president and COO of CVS Health, said in the release. 

