Upgrade Your Spring Wardrobe With up to 60% Off Old Navy Sitewide

For those in the market for new apparel, Old Navy is offering another promotion you're sure to love. If you adore Old Navy's style, you'll want to take advantage of this discount that offers the entire store. While this sale may not provide as deep a discount as Old Navy's previous sale for 75% off, it's still an excellent opportunity to stock up on necessary clothing for adults and children. Also, if you sign up for a rewards card, you'll receive an additional 30% off your first transaction.

A quick scan of the items on sale reveals that there is a sizable amount of denim, cozy T-shirts and other clothing that signals the arrival of spring fashion. That said, not everything is worth grabbing during sale. What I'd suggest that if you're not getting a rewards card for the extra 30% off, look at the clothing listed under "best sellers" and "hot deals" because items under these categories have the deepest discounts of the clothes available for both adults and children.

For sizes for clothing like jeans, women can expect options starting from 00 to 30 with short, regular and long inseams. While men can get select jean styles from 26W to 54W with lengths starting at 28L. And I'd even say that the prices for men's clothes are even better for women because it's so cheap from what's normally expected for prices on men's clothes. If you're interested in picking up clothing that's affordable and in style for this year, check Old Navy's sale out today.