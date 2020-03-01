CNET también está disponible en español.

Upgrade your Spring look with discounted styles from Nike, Kohl's, Express and Levi's

Freshen up your wardrobe or get an entire new look for less this season with sale styles perfect for any lifestyle.

As sweater weather comes to a close, it will soon be time to hang up the winter jacket and embrace the sun with some new threads. Whether you've just Marie Kondo'd the closet, reinvented your look or you're just refreshing your wardrobe, you can save big with discount codes from these major retailers.

Express-Style
Express

Express

  • Get 15% off your order

Express offers stylish apparel for men and women.



ASOS-Styles
ASOS

ASOS 

  • 15% off you first order

    Looking for men's and women's clothing, beauty products  and accessories? ASOS has you covered. 





Nike-Air-Max
Nike

Nike 

  • Take 10% off with Student and Military Discount
  • Nike Apple Watches from $199

Nike is one of the world's best-known brands in athletic footwear, athleisure wear and workout gear. 



AliExpress-style
AliExpress

AliExpress 

  • Save $4 off your first order

AliExpress is a shopping portal for Alibaba, the big China-based etailer. Find a little bit of everything, from clothing to electronics, and everything in between.

thredUP-Olivia-Wilde
thredUP

thredUP 

  • Get 30% off sitewide
  • Take $10 off your first order
    Established in 2009, thredUP is the biggest online thrift store of high-quality women's and children's clothing, shoes, and accessories. 




DXL-Style
DXL

Destination XL 

  • Take $30 off $100

  • Get 20% off sitewide

    This specialty men's retail shop offers everything from T-shirts to full business suits in big and tall sizes up to 8XLT.

dressbarn-outfit
dressbarn

dressbarn 

  • Take 15% off your first order. 

dressbarn offers designer apparel and accessories that complement every woman's figure, from petite to plus sizes.





Kohls-kids
Kohls

Kohl's 

  • Get 35% off your first Kohl's Charge order
  • Take 15% off sitewide. Expires Mar. 04
  • Students get 15% off their order     

Kohl's is a large department store retail chain that was founded in 1927. You can now find more than 1,000 Kohl's retail locations across the nation. The store currently offers women's, men's, and children's shoes and apparel.



levis-black-history
Levi's

Levi's 

  • Grab 15% off with the student discount

Levi's is the denim jeans brand sold by San Francisco clothing company, Levi Strauss & Co., which has been around since 1853. Today, they offer all manner of clothing in addition to jeans. 

