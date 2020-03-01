Upgrade your Spring look with discounted styles from Nike, Kohl's, Express and Levi's

As sweater weather comes to a close, it will soon be time to hang up the winter jacket and embrace the sun with some new threads. Whether you've just Marie Kondo'd the closet, reinvented your look or you're just refreshing your wardrobe, you can save big with discount codes from these major retailers.
Express
- Get 15% off your order
Express offers stylish apparel for men and women.
ASOS
15% off you first orderLooking for men's and women's clothing, beauty products and accessories? ASOS has you covered.
Nike
- Take 10% off with Student and Military Discount
- Nike Apple Watches from $199
Nike is one of the world's best-known brands in athletic footwear, athleisure wear and workout gear.
AliExpress
- Save $4 off your first order
AliExpress is a shopping portal for Alibaba, the big China-based etailer. Find a little bit of everything, from clothing to electronics, and everything in between.
thredUP
- Get 30% off sitewide
- Take $10 off your first order
- Established in 2009, thredUP is the biggest online thrift store of high-quality women's and children's clothing, shoes, and accessories.
Destination XL
- Take $30 off $100
Get 20% off sitewide
This specialty men's retail shop offers everything from T-shirts to full business suits in big and tall sizes up to 8XLT.
dressbarn
- Take 15% off your first order.
dressbarn offers designer apparel and accessories that complement every woman's figure, from petite to plus sizes.
Kohl's
- Get 35% off your first Kohl's Charge order
- Take 15% off sitewide. Expires Mar. 04
- Students get 15% off their order
Kohl's is a large department store retail chain that was founded in 1927. You can now find more than 1,000 Kohl's retail locations across the nation. The store currently offers women's, men's, and children's shoes and apparel.
Levi's
- Grab 15% off with the student discount
Levi's is the denim jeans brand sold by San Francisco clothing company, Levi Strauss & Co., which has been around since 1853. Today, they offer all manner of clothing in addition to jeans.
