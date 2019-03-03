Upgrade your KitchenAid stand mixer with these gorgeous new bowls

Chris Monroe/CNET

KitchenAid stand mixers aren't cheap. They're the kind of kitchen appliance you purchase once, maybe twice in your life. Maybe it's a wedding gift or graduation present, but you're likely not swapping it out any time soon.

So what do you do when you're looking to add a little bit of character or change the style of that gorgeous hunk of metal perched permanently atop your counter? KitchenAid has the answer in its decorative ceramic bowls.

There are already a few designs on KitchenAid's website, but at the International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago on Saturday, the company showcased five new options headed to retailers in 2019.

Chris Monroe/CNET

These 5-quart ceramic bowls are versatile, too. They are microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe as well as oven-safe up to 475 degrees F. The team at KitchenAid say they're also 30 percent lighter than the older models, yet the Titanium-reinforced ceramic means they should do well at resisting chipping and cracking under normal use.

Read more: How color, cake and nostalgia made the KitchenAid stand mixer an American icon

Here are the new patterns for 2019, as described by KitchenAid:

Confetti Sprinkle: this design sparks inspiration for your next baking experience with a burst of confetti. MSRP: $85

this design sparks inspiration for your next baking experience with a burst of confetti. MSRP: $85 Parasol: inspired by worldly travels, this 3-D faceted bowl combines the traditional Japanese parasol umbrella with Scandinavian floral designs. MSRP: $95

inspired by worldly travels, this 3-D faceted bowl combines the traditional Japanese parasol umbrella with Scandinavian floral designs. MSRP: $95 Scandi Floral: a playful pattern with a hand-painted look that is inspired by Scandinavian floral designs. MSRP: $85

a playful pattern with a hand-painted look that is inspired by Scandinavian floral designs. MSRP: $85 Whispering Floral: a subtle gray floral graphic applied to a white chocolate bowl, bringing forth feelings of peace and serenity to your kitchen. MSRP: $85

a subtle gray floral graphic applied to a white chocolate bowl, bringing forth feelings of peace and serenity to your kitchen. MSRP: $85 White Mermaid Lace: a 3D-embossed design inspired by a traditional Japanese fish scale pattern, finished with a reactive glaze that changes the color's intensity to accentuate the pattern. MSRP: $95

The five additions to KitchenAid's decorative 5-quart ceramic bowl collection will be available beginning in spring 2019.

Now playing: Watch this: The KitchenAid stand mixer makes its mark on home baking