Upgrade your garage workshop with this Ryobi 5-tool combo kit for $280

Ryobi

I have a garage full of Ryobi tools. I'm a huge fan of the company's One Plus line, which lets all sorts of hardware -- from drills to sanders to saws to spotlights all work interchangeably with the standard 18-volt battery. And now that we're all spending a lot more quality time at home, thanks to the global pandemic, it's a great opportunity to charge up that battery and finish a few household projects. Need to round out your tool collection? Right now, Home Depot is selling the . That's 20% off the regular price of $350 and the lowest price I've ever seen on this bundle.

Here's what you get in the box: A drill/powered screwdriver, impact driver, angle grinder/cut-off tool and circular saw, all with brushless motors, along with an LED spotlight, three 2-AH compact lithium-ion batteries and a single-battery charging stand. The whole package is covered by Ryobi's three-year warranty.

One of the reasons I am a fan of Ryobi is the company's commitment to the One Plus platform; even when the battery format changes (which it does occasionally), the new batteries are always 100% compatible with older tools, so you never end up with obsolete hardware in your toolbox. I particularly appreciate that, since I only use tools occasionally; it would be a tragedy if I could no longer replace the battery in a drill I only use twice a year.

Fair warning: I don't know how long this deal will last, so if you have any social isolation projects that need completing around the house, now might be the time to get this combo tool kit.

