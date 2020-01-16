Upgrade your exercise equipment for 2020: Save up to $400 on Bowflex gear

Bowflex

This year, my New Year's resolutions include intermittent fasting, building some upper-body strength and hitting my goal weight. Bowflex has apparently read my mind, because from now until Feb. 3, you can take advantage of a slew of deals on equipment that includes a treadmill, TreadClimber, SelectTech adjustable dumbbells and more.

Bowflex The TreadClimber combines the motions of a treadmill, a stepper and an elliptical for an engaging, low-impact workout. It includes five workout programs (like walking, time or calorie goals and intervals). The TreadClimber includes Bluetooth connectivity and can automatically share your workout data with apps like MyFitnessPal. And it's good for families, since it'll record data for four different users. Use discount code NEWU20 at checkout to save $400 and get free shipping.

These dumbbells are adjustable from 10 to 90 pounds in 5-pound increments using a simple selection dial -- and you can use them with Bowflex's training app for iPhone and Android. When you use discount code NEWU1090 at checkout, you also get the Bowflex 5.1S stowable bench. The bench has six adjustment angles, supports up to 600 pounds and folds up for compact storage.

The Bowflex Max Total is the top-of-the-line model in the Bowflex Max family. It's equipped with a touchscreen with access to personalized workouts as well as streaming video services like Netflix and Hulu. When you use discount code NEWU20 at checkout, you get free shipping and a set of SelectTech 553 adjustable dumbbells (which list for $329).

Now's your chance to exercise like the astronauts do. The Revolution Home Gym uses Bowflex's SpiraFlex resistance system, which was designed to work in the microgravity of space, so that's cool. The workout machine includes arms with 10 positions, a leg press station with up to 600 pounds of resistance, arm curls, a vertical bench press and leg extensions. When you apply discount code NEWU20 at checkout, you get $400 off, a free mat and complimentary shipping.

The Bowflex BXT216 treadmill has a top speed of 12 mph and a 15-degree incline. It syncs with Bowflex's JRNY mobile app to track and monitor your progress over time, and includes virtual coaches and individualized workouts. Control it from the 9-inch full color LCD display and connect from your phone or tablet using Bluetooth. Use discount code NEWU20 at checkout to save $100 and get free shipping.

Now playing: Watch this: Tools to help you stick to your food resolutions

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.