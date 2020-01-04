Upgrade to a Dell 27-inch LED QHD G-Sync monitor for $300

Dell

Computer monitors are not really one-size-fits-all appliances. IPS-powered displays are pricey and color-accurate, but generally refresh too slowly for twitchy gaming. In comparison, monitors with TN panels are faster, so gamers tend to favor them, but they have relatively poor color accuracy and limited viewing angles. If you're in the market for a gaming monitor -- and want to save some money in the process -- I might be able to help you out. Right now, Dell's 27-inch LED QHD G-Sync Monitor is on sale at Best Buy for $300. That's $300 off the usual price of $600, and is about $20 less than the best third-party seller price at Amazon.

CNET hasn't reviewed this particular model, but we did look at the S2417DG, a close cousin with the same TN panel and G-Sync technology, which synchronizes the refresh rate between the GPU and display, which has the effect of eliminating screen tearing and display stuttering. It has a native resolution of 2,560x1,440 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1-millisecond response time. It includes DisplayPort and USB cables in the box.

Need a gaming display? This might be just the ticket. What do you think about TN versus IPS displays? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Now playing: Watch this: Alienware's $4,000 55-inch OLED gaming monitor will land...

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.