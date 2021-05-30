Upgrade dad's man cave this Memorial Day with deals on loungers, TVs and speakers

Deal Savings Price









Father's Day Gift Guide 2021

It's the middle of Memorial Day weekend, but don't forget that Father's Day is June 20. To that end, we're pulling together some of the best Dad-centric deals we've found right now. Among our picks: $100 off a premium 2.1 speaker system from SVS that will knock the socks off any audio lover. Samsung is also discounting up to 45% off their Q800T TVs, with 8K support for the dad that must have the top-of-the-line picture quality. To tie it all up, grab this 4-in-1 futon lounge chair for the ultimate weekend relaxation. This futon can transform from chair to lounger to bed in an instant, with all the pockets and storage to ensure dad will never have to get up from his seat, only $188 this weekend.

SVS The SVS Prime Series speakers were designed to provide a world-class audio experience in a compact package. With powerful and crisp sound provided by the two Prime satellite speakers and impressively deep bass from the 13 inch SB-1000 subwoofer, you'll get theater-like sounds with a tiny footprint. This system works amazingly well on its own but can also be paired with the SVS towers and other bookshelves system should dad want to upgrade later on. Normally $800, you can get $100 off this weekend from ABT. Check out their Memorial Day sale for even more offers.

Samsung Full disclosure: No one needs an 8K TV right now. But if you want to future-proof dad's home theater setup for years to come, you can lock into a 45% discount on Samsung's Q800T line, which boasts 7,680x4,320 resolution (that's 33,177,600 total pixels). The 65-incher costs $2,000, while you can super-size up to the 75-inch version for $2,800 and the 82-inch TV for $3,800. While 8K content is still years away, these TVs have strong gaming DNA, with AMD FreeSync and Real Game Enhancer mode that will reduce motion blur and tearing effects. (Note that these deals are also available at Best Buy and elsewhere.)

Overstock Combining the convenience of a lounger and the functionality of a bed, this futon lounge chair hybrid from Overstock promises utility and comfort in one package. Perfect for that TV-binge marathon or long gaming session when you just don't want to get up. While you're there, Overstock is also offering discounts of up to 70% across their entire site, with free shipping this Memorial Day.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET With all that home theater upgrades, you'll need the content to go along with it. This weekend, Sling TV is discounting their Sling Blue and Sling Orange plans for the first month. Regularly $35 each, you can get the first month for only $10. Blue is a great mix of news plus cable TV and feature multi-devices streaming. Sling Orange's main draw is ESPN, which will give you access to more sports coverage, but can only be used on a single device. Read CNET's review of Sling TV.