Is your dad a beer-drinking man? Then allow me to point you at a fantastic Father's Day gift option.

For a limited time, the Fizzics DraftPour is just $79.99 when you apply promo code FNF50 at checkout. That's $50 off the current sale price and the lowest I've seen on this cool gadget.

The DraftPour promises to make both canned and bottled beer taste like it came from a tap -- and uses science to do it. Specifically, it uses sound waves to smooth out bubbles and bitter flavors.

And it's a snap to operate: You put a can or bottle inside the machine, hold a glass under the tap and pull the lever. Presto: Out comes beer, followed by a rich, creamy head when you push the lever the opposite direction.

This model improves on previous ones in several ways. For starters, it's powered by either two AA batteries or USB; the older Fizzics Waytap could only use batteries. This model also provides a faster "pour" and can accommodate all size cans and bottles.

CNET hasn't reviewed the DraftPour, but you might want to read Andrew Gebhart's CNET review of the Waytap, which explains some of the science and includes lots of beer tests.

I also own a Waytap, and I like it enough that it's easy to recommend its improved successor -- especially at this price, and especially for real beer fans.

Bonus deal: This TCL 43-inch Roku TV hits an all-time low

Dens, dorm rooms, bedrooms -- places like these don't always have room for super-big TVs. But maybe a 43-incher would make a good fit?

If so, look no further: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the TCL 5 Series 43-inch Roku 4K HDR TV for $199.99 shipped (plus tax). It's never before been priced this low.

So, wait, the 5 Series? In recent months I've mostly seen deals on the 4 Series and 6 Series. How do the 5s compare? Well, they improve on the 4 Series by adding Dolby Vision HDR, a wider color gamut, an enhanced remote and better design. Beyond that, I'll steer you to David Katzmaier's TCL 5 Series review.

I'll also note that the TV has a 4.6-star review average from over 500 Best Buy customers. Given that the same-size Series 4 model is currently selling at $220, I'd say this is the clear choice if you're looking for a Roku-equipped TV in the mid-40s.

