Up your style with discounted athletic wear from Adidas, H&M, Nike and more

Work in comfort at home with the best athletic and leisure wear from top retailers.

As we're all slated to be stuck indoors for weeks to come, who's to say you can't look good while you're at it. When it comes to quarantine fashion, there are no rules: I've been wearing a dress shirt with basketball shorts for my Zoom meetings, and I know many of you have been using similar clothing hacks. Fortunately, major clothing retailers are starting to cater to fashion pioneers like us by offering big discounts on athletic, casual and leisure wear.

If you're tired of lounging around in the same old jogger pants and itchy T-shirts, this is the perfect time to grab stylish new tops for those FaceTime happy hours. Flex on your coworkers by wearing a collared shirt to the office Hangout. Maybe even get a second pair of basketball shorts.

adidas-strutt

Adidas 3-stripe shorts.

 Adidas

Adidas

Adidas has 20% off loungewear with code ADIWEAR. Shipping is free for Creators Club Members (free to join). 

Sample deals after savings include:

Adidas: 30% off sale styles
Nike-French

Nike Women French Terry Crew.

 Nike

Nike 

Nike is offering up to 40% off Sale Style. Shipping is free for NikePlus members. 

Sample deals after savings include:

Nike: Up to 40% off sale styles
Reebok-top

Wor Melange Tech Top.

 Reebok

Reebok 

Reebok has a 50% off sale items with code TAKE50

Sample deals after savings.

Reebok: 50% off sale Items
Puma-Sweats

Classics Men's Cuffed Sweatpants.

 Puma

Puma 

Reebok is giving 30% off its Spring Sale items with code REFRESH30. Sample deals after savings.

Puma: Take an extra 30% off
HM-Top

Jersey Top.

 H&M

H&M 

Take 20% off at H&M with code 4890 (minimum order of $75). 

Sample deals after savings.

H&M: 20% off sitewide
Express-Shirt

Moisture-Wicking Heat-Sealed Pocket T-Shirt.

 Express

Express 

Save from 30% to 50% at Express with code 3826. Sample deals after savings.

Express: 30-50% off sitewide
Old-Navy-Shirt

Women Notched-Collar Tie-Hem.

 Old Navy

Old Navy 

Save 50% off at Old Navy, no code needed. Sample deals after savings.

Old Navy: 50% off sitewide

