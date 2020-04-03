Up your style with discounted athletic wear from Adidas, H&M, Nike and more

As we're all slated to be stuck indoors for weeks to come, who's to say you can't look good while you're at it. When it comes to quarantine fashion, there are no rules: I've been wearing a dress shirt with basketball shorts for my Zoom meetings, and I know many of you have been using similar clothing hacks. Fortunately, major clothing retailers are starting to cater to fashion pioneers like us by offering big discounts on athletic, casual and leisure wear.

If you're tired of lounging around in the same old jogger pants and itchy T-shirts, this is the perfect time to grab stylish new tops for those FaceTime happy hours. Flex on your coworkers by wearing a collared shirt to the office Hangout. Maybe even get a second pair of basketball shorts.

Adidas

Adidas has 20% off loungewear with code ADIWEAR. Shipping is free for Creators Club Members (free to join).

Sample deals after savings include:

Nike

Nike is offering up to 40% off Sale Style. Shipping is free for NikePlus members.

Sample deals after savings include:

Reebok

Reebok has a 50% off sale items with code TAKE50.

Sample deals after savings.

Puma

Reebok is giving 30% off its Spring Sale items with code REFRESH30. Sample deals after savings.

Take 20% off at H&M with code 4890 (minimum order of $75).

Sample deals after savings.

Express

Save from 30% to 50% at Express with code 3826. Sample deals after savings.

Old Navy

Save 50% off at Old Navy, no code needed. Sample deals after savings.

