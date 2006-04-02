Unwired Melbourne launch imminent

The wireless carrier has an existing network in Sydney and by October last year had signed up more than 36,000 customers. Unwired sells services at speeds of up to 1Mbps.

"Residents and people visiting Melbourne's CBD and inner-city suburbs -- from the Docklands to Richmond, Fitzroy to Middle Park and Port Melbourne to Toorak, can use Unwired in these areas from [April 5]," the carrier said, in a statement issued over the weekend.

"In May, coverage will be extended to Flemington, Clifton Hill, Collingwood and North Melbourne," it added. The statement said Unwired's Melbourne network would cover around 25 per cent of the city's population "in the second half of 2006."