Elon Musk at The B Word Nintendo Switch Online Blue Origin, Bezos space launch Netflix growth Tom Clancy's XDefiant Unemployment tax refunds
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Untitled Goose Game is 50% off at the PlayStation Store today

There are no more excuses to not own this game.

Listen
- 00:37
goosegame

It's a game about being a goose.

And not just any goose, a horrible goose. An asshole goose that makes life extremely difficult for everyone around him. This one, developed by Australian studio House House, is coming out late 2019.  

 House House

In a quiet village full of people just trying to make it through a normal day in peace, you are an agent of chaos. Your entire purpose is to mess things up, steal things and knock things over. You are a terrible goose, and this is Untitled Goose Game. It's hilarious, and now that the price has dropped to $10 there's no excuse left for why you haven't added this title to your library. 

See at PlayStation

This game is ridiculously fun. You can play for hours without completing a mission and still have a good time, but there is a set of tasks to complete in order to win this game. And if you happen to have another controller nearby, there's now a multiplayer mode for you to enjoy. Get this game, you won't regret it. 