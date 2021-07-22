Untitled Goose Game is 50% off at the PlayStation Store today

House House

In a quiet village full of people just trying to make it through a normal day in peace, you are an agent of chaos. Your entire purpose is to mess things up, steal things and knock things over. You are a terrible goose, and this is Untitled Goose Game. It's hilarious, and now that the price has dropped to $10 there's no excuse left for why you haven't added this title to your library.

This game is ridiculously fun. You can play for hours without completing a mission and still have a good time, but there is a set of tasks to complete in order to win this game. And if you happen to have another controller nearby, there's now a multiplayer mode for you to enjoy. Get this game, you won't regret it.