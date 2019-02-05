Unsend! Facebook Messenger gives you 10 minutes to take that typo back

Facebook Messenger

Didn't mean to send that message? Now you can take it back.

Starting Tuesday, all Facebook Messenger users will get a "Remove For Everyone" option that lets you unsend messages from individual conversations and group chats. You have 10 minutes to remove a message after it's been sent, and it'll be replaced with text letting everyone know a message was deleted.

Facebook says the feature will help you get past those times you accidentally sent a message to the wrong group of friends, mistyped something or "simply wanted to remove a message."

It was uncovered that Facebook was testing the feature in October 2018, and it's already been available to users in some countries, including Poland, Bolivia, Colombia and Lithuania.

The feature is available globally today in Android and iOS versions of the app.