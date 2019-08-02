Unopened Kid Icarus NES game sells for $9K

Nintendo; screenshot by CNET

The retro gaming market is on fire in recent years. Games from the '80s and '90s with original packaging can sell for big money. One individual found an unopened Kid Icarus game for the NES that sold for much more than the original price from back in 1987.

At auction, a sealed copy of Kid Icarus for the NES sold for $9,000 on Thursday, according to a listing on Heritage Auctions. The description for the game says it was found in an attic and was still in the original J.C. Penney bag.

The seller of the game was Scott Amos of Reno, Nevada. He told the Reno Gazette Journal on Monday that he cleaned out the attic of his childhood home and discovered the sealed game. The date on the receipt was Dec. 8, 1988, so he assumes the game was a Christmas gift purchased by his mom that she forgot about. He says he thought it would be worth a few hundred dollars until he spoke with some experts who let him know the true value. The description for the game says it's one of the rarest titles to find in its original packaging, with only 10 known to be owned by collectors.

Developed by Nintendo and released for the NES in 1987 in the US, Kid Icarus has players control Pit in a Greek mythology-inspired world as he collects treasures and defeats Medusa's forces. Nintendo made a sequel to the game in 1991 for the Gameboy called Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters. In 2012, the series returned with Kid Icarus: Uprising on the Nintendo 3DS.

As expensive as this sealed Kid Icarus game might've been, it didn't match the unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. that sold for more than $100,000.