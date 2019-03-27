Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal: $840 (save $160)

Erica Argueta/CNET

Welcome to Fun with Numbers. The new Galaxy S10 sells unlocked for $900. The Galaxy S10E runs $750. And if you want the big kahuna, the S10 Plus, be prepared to shell out $1,000.

Here's where it gets fun: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Never-msrp (via eBay) has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB) in black for $839.99. That's the lowest price to date and a surprisingly big discount given how new this model is.

So for less than the price of the S10, you can get the Plus. For not much more than the price of the S10E, you can get the Plus. The only real question is whether you want a phone that big -- it has a 6.4-inch screen. Once upon a time, we would have called that a phablet.

Judging from Jessica Dolcourt's Galaxy S10 Plus review, this is a phone worth owning. It has "three cameras, a killer screen and terrific battery life." And that whole "use the S10 to wirelessly charge other devices" thing? That's freakin' awesome.

Now for the catch: This model works only with GSM carriers, meaning AT&T, T-Mobile and their various partner carriers (Cricket, Mint Mobile and so on). It won't work with Sprint, Verizon or any of their partners: Boost Mobile, Tello and others.

Your thoughts?

