Today only: Save $300 on unlocked Galaxy Note 9

Patience is not only a virtue, it's a money-saver. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 debuted last summer with a list price of $1,000 and has stayed pretty steady ever since. Good thing you decided to wait.

Today only, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT (6 p.m. to midnight ET), Samsung is having a flash sale: $300 off the unlocked Note 9 when you apply promo code 300SAMSUNG at checkout.

The Note 9 features a mammoth 6.4-inch screen, 128GB of storage and Samsung's fairly awesome S-Pen.

I'm not an Android guy, but of course my colleagues have you covered: For a deep dive into the phone's pros and cons, look no further than CNET's Galaxy Note 9 review.

This is another great reminder that phones with sky-high prices will eventually see discounts -- often soon after launch. (The brand-new Galaxy S10 Plus saw a nice deal just yesterday.) I'll bet your patience is feeling especially virtuous right about now.

By the way, if you can ask your wrist to be patient as well, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro will be $75 off on Monday. Stay tuned for a separate post about that deal.

