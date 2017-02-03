Universal remote deal: Logitech Harmony Smart Control is $70 at Best Buy and Amazon

Logitech's Harmony Smart Control universal remote may not be as fancy as its touchscreen Harmony Elite, but we've always thought it was the better value -- and it's on sale right now at a Black Friday-like price of $70 (its list price is $130 but it usually sells online for a little over $100).

Like Logitech's high-end $300 Elite, this one comes with the Harmony Hub, which lets you control devices hidden behind cabinet doors or walls and usually retails for $100 on its own (so you're getting a $30 savings if you just want the Hub).

Once you have the Hub installed, you can use the included remote or download the Harmony app to an iOS or Android device and use that device as your remote control. The Hub also allows you to control such smart-home devices as Philips Hue lighting.

The price drop could very well mean that Logitech has a new Smart Control coming soon, particularly since this product has been out for a few years. That said, if there's is a new Smart Control package coming, it will most likely cost $130 or more at launch.