Universal Orlando is set to reopen in June: Here's what it'll look like

Universal Orlando's bid to reopen on June 5 was approved by local authorities Thursday, with the Orange County coronavirus reopening task force voting unanimously in favor of the Florida theme park's proposal. The park outlined a number of social distancing and wellness measures, like checking guest temperatures at all entrances and enforcing the wearing of masks by all guests and workers.

The park says it'll "ramp up very slowly" on how many people it allows in, and have hand sanitizer at every entrance and exit of attractions, and at food venues. There'll be contactless payments at all points, and workers must wash their hands every 30 minutes.

Ride-based rules include eliminating all "water and mist elements" on attractions; using virtual lines for rides; social distancing stickers in queue lines, merchandise stores and dining venues; and no single rider lines, so no one can sit with a party they don't know.

Universal Orlando says it'll also:

Provide free disposable masks if guests don't bring them.



Halt valet parking.



Cease character meet and greets.



Close interactive play areas.



Provide guests with a handout on arrival outlining all these practices.



Have "ambassadors" scattered throughout the park to let guests know all measures.



The reopening of Universal Orlando comes after certain venues at Universal CityWalk already reopened with limited hours.

Walt Disney World has yet to put its reopening plan and proposed date in front of the task force.

